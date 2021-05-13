Steelers’ Individual Game Tickets go on sale Friday

Fans of the Black and Gold will now be able to purchase a limited number of individual game tickets for Steelers 2021 home games starting Friday at 10:00 a.m., according to an announcement from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fans of the Steelers may buy up to 12 tickets total per household, in any combination, for any of the nine regular season games. There is no ticket limit for the team’s preseason home contest.

The tickets will be made available exclusively through Ticketmaster and they will not be sold at the Heinz Field Box Office.

Since there are a limited number of tickets available, the tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

To purchase tickets, click here.