Steelers legend and four-time Super Bowl Champion Jack Ham was in Erie on Friday evening signing autographs for local football fans.

Ham was at the grand opening weekend festivities for the relocation of Erie’s Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Millcreek Mall.

The Johnstown, PA native and product of Penn State is considered one of the top outside linebackers in NFL history after his decorated career with the Steelers landed him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame (along with the College Football Hall of Fame).