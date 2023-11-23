PITTSBURGH, PA (WJET)–The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of a big change as they prepare for another road AFC North matchup this week.

The Steelers decided to switch things up on offense after the 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Running back coach Eddie Faulkner and quarterback coach Mike Sullivan are stepping in to fill the gap as play callers after the Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

On Thursday coach Faulkner addressed the media.

Faulkner thanked the organization for the opportunity but also used the time to show respect for Matt Canada’s dedication to the Black and Gold.