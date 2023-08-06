LATROBE, PA (WJET)–The Pittsburgh Steelers finished their second week of training camp at St. Vincent College.

The team released on Sunday their initial depth chart, which did not slate any rookies as starters. Steelers’ first-round pick Broderick Jones is listed behind Dan Moore Jr. for left tackle.

Joey Porter Jr. Is slated second team. He’ll have to impress enough to pass veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Both Porter Jr and Jones have taken snaps with first-team during camp.

Flashing back to last year’s depth chart, Kenny Pickett was listed third behind Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. Pickett is now slated as starting QB.

Much can change over the next few weeks.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin speaks on Kwon Alexander’s development. He’s listed as backup inside linebacker.

Tomlin also clarified that nobody spot is safe.