LATROBE, PA (WJET)–The Steelers enter 2023 in search of their first playoff win since January of 2017.

However, the foundation for a new journey starts right here in Latrobe with players reporting for training camp at Saint Vincent College.

“We know the end goal is to win a Super Bowl and in order to that you have to start with winning playoff games…Yeah, it’s been too long, haven’t done it (won a Super Bowl) here yet so it’s important to me.” T.J. Watt – Steelers linebacker

It brings out the best in everybody and the worst. You get to see how people respond to the difficulties of camp. Minkah Fitzpatrick – Steelers safety

The Black and Gold enter camp with year two of Kenny Pickett at quarterback and the pride of Pitt has more confidence heading into his first year as the undisputed signal caller.

Being the guy in spring and taking all the reps and ya know things like that, just good things to build on, on top of last year so yeah I think it’s definitely a different feeling coming into this year versus last year. Kenny Pickett – Steelers second year quarterback

Coming off of his career year and big contract extension – Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith is hungry for more in 2023

Definitely a relief, ya know just to say that I’m thankful to be here for another four years is an understatement. I’m elated, I’m so excited and just to be here for the next four years, five years is just such a blessing, like I said I can’t wait to get to work to bring another championship to this city. Alex Highsmith – Steelers outside linebacker

For newcomers like Georgia products Broderick Jones and Darnell Washington – it’s a brand new beginning with their first NFL training camp.

Just 110 percent every time I touch the field. Ya know, the field, film, ya know recovery, all of that plays a factor so that’s what it is to me. Broderick Jones – Steelers rookie offensive tackle

I’d say I mean if I don’t make those plays again or whatever it may be or whatever I do out here, I’d be very excited to do it and continue on building on whatever I can do and be capable of. Darnell Washington – Steelers rookie tight end

The Steelers hit the practice field for the first time in training camp on Thursday at 1:55 p.m.