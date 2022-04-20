After conducting training camp at their practice facility or Heinz Field for the last two years, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Wednesday they are returning to St. Vincent College in 2022.

“We are very excited to return to Saint Vincent College for our Training Camp later this

summer,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II. “We always appreciate the support from Saint

Vincent as well as the Latrobe community. We look forward to having fans back on campus as we

will be preparing for the 2022 season. We thank Father Paul Taylor and the tremendous staff on

campus for their continued support for our return to our summer home.”

The Steelers had trained at St. Vincent College for 54 consecutive seasons until the COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to move camp to the south side of Pittsburgh in 2020 and 2021.

The organization said it will release more information about the 2022 training camp after the NFL releases the pre-season and regular season schedules in May.