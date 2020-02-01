Steelers Safety Troy Polamalu First Ballot Hall of Famer for 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class

From espn.com

The NFL’s 100th season has a Hall of Fame class fit for the celebration.

Two of the best safeties to play in the league, a record-setting wide receiver, a fiercely-competitive offensive lineman and a do-it-all running back were selected Saturday to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Former Steelers safety Troy Polamalu and former Broncos safety Steve Atwater, former Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce, former Seahawks/Vikings guard Steve Hutchinson and former Colts running back Edgerrin James are the Hall’s Class of 2020.

The five modern-era enshrinees were chosen by the Hall’s board of selectors and were formally announced during Saturday’s NFL Honors program. They will also be recognized during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Hard Rock Stadium.

The newest Hall of Famers will be formally enshrined Aug. 8 in Canton, Ohio.

Polamalu, who was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2010, was in his first year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame. Players must be retired for at least five years before they are eligible.

With former coach Bill Cowher and safety Donnie Shell having already been named as part of the Hall’s Centennial Class last month, the Steelers will be well represented at all of the celebrations later this year.

Polamalu’s selection also means it’s the 13th consecutive year that a player has been chosen in his first year of eligibility, and he becomes the ninth player in the last four Hall classes to be have been chosen in his first year of eligibility.