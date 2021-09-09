Steelers, Watt agree to contract extension

According to reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a contract extension with star linebacker TJ Watt.

Watt is reportedly going to sign a 4-year extension worth more than $112M, $28.003M average per year, with $80M fully guaranteed at signing which would make him the highest paid defensive player in football.

Watt finished second to Rams defensive lineman and former Pitt star Aaron Donald in Defensive Player of the Year voting after a 15-sack campaign in 2020.

Watt also added an interception and two forced fumbles to go with 53 total tackles last season.

Watt has racked up double-digit sacks in each season beginning in 2018, recording 13, 14.5 and 15 sacks in those seasons.