Steelers will not hold training camp in Latrobe this summer

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will split their 2021 training camps between Heinz Field and the UPMC Sports Complex, after being denied permission from the NFL to host at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Steelers have held their training camps in Latrobe for more than 50 seasons. These camps drew in thousands of fans from across the country who would have the opportunity to interact with players and get an inside look at the new rookie recruits.

Last season, the NFL COVID-19 safety protocols required all teams to stay local for their training camps and not allow fans to attend their practices. The same rules will apply for this season, however, Steelers Spokesman, Burt Lauten, hinted that fans may be able to attend some training camps this summer, in Pittsburgh.