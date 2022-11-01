Pittsburgh Steelers helmets on the field at their NFL football training camp in Latrobe, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2009. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool will be traded to the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The Steelers are trading their wide receiver for a second-round draft pick. Claypool was drafted by the Steelers in 2020. He played for Notre Dame.

During the current season, Claypool has received 32 passes for 311 yards, and he has scored one touchdown. Career total, Claypool has received 153 passes for 2,044 yards. Claypool also has rushed for 167 yards total.

Claypool is 24 and originally is from Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada.