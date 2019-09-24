Blood Watch- First Presbyterian Church in Titusville

You don’t have to be a doctor or a first responder to save lives. Some businesses and organizations hold blood drives with the Community Blood Bank allowing their employees and members to be everyday heroes in the local community.

The First Presbyterian Church in Titusville holds blood drives with the Community Blood Bank several times a year for the past decade. In those 10 years, they have donated more than 800 units of blood, impacting the lives of nearly 2500 patients in the local hospitals.

“We’ve been a corner stone to this community for years,” said Tom Newcombe, Director of Youth and Senior Adult Ministries at First Presbyterian Church.

You too can save lives and give back to the local community by either hosting a blood drive or donating. To find out more, you can call the Community Blood Bank at 814-456-4206