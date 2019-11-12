Blood Watch Numbers- Dial America holds blood drive with Community Blood Bank

Businesses and organizations in the local community work hard everyday to provide goods and services to local residents.

However, hundreds of workers in the region are also heroes, helping to save lives one pint of blood at a time.

Dial America recently held its first blood drive with the Community Blood Bank.

The drive was a great success, saving the lives of dozens of patients in the local hospitals.

The manager of Contact Center Operations at Dial America says they wanted to hold a blood drive, because they take pride in giving back to the local community.

“We have a lot of people here in our center that have been impacted by blood-driven illnesses. We felt like it was a good way to make a difference not only for our people, but here in Erie as well. One of the biggest motto’s we like to preach here at Dial America is ‘we all make a difference every day.'”