The Community Blood Bank is hoping you can stop by and donate the gift of life. Your donations are needed today.

As of this afternoon, O Positive and O Negative blood types are critically low.

Below are the rest of the blood types currently needed:

If you donate blood in the month of January, you will be entered to win a trip for two to Sonoma Valley, California—a package valued at more than $5,000.

Hours at the blood bank are: