Blood Watch: Targeted Pet Treats holds blood drives with Community Blood Bank

We live in a community filled with everyday heroes saving the lives of complete strangers.

Every week, different local businesses host blood drives with the Community Blood Bank to help fill the blood supply for the local hospitals.

This week, we take a look at Targeted Pet Treats (TPT) in Warren. They have been holding blood drives about five times a year since 2006.

During that time, Targeted Pet Treats is able to donate around 900 units of blood, helping save the lives of around 2,700 patients in local hospitals.

TPT is Warren County’s 13th largest employer and they say they love giving back to the community.

Due to the convenience of the blood mobile coming right to the company’s door, their employees are able to donate blood without missing work.

“We all know somebody who, at some point, has needed blood due to an injury or illness. As such, we like to be part of the solution, helping the blood bank find all types of blood that they need,” said Bethanne Grimm, Safety and Wellness Coordinator.

If you would like to help save lives, you can contact the Community Blood Bank to host a blood drive or go online to find a blood drive near you.