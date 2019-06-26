Blood Watch- Titusville Area Hospital

We live in a community filled with every day heroes saving lives for complete strangers and every week different local businesses host blood drives to help fill the blood supply for the local hospitals.

This week we take a look at the Titusville Area Hospital in Crawford County. In that time, they’ve collected more than 900 unites of blood and helping to save the lives of nearly three thousand patients. The Community Blood Bank is the exclusive blood provider for the Titusville Area Hospital.

“We depend upon the Community Blood Bank to stock our shelves adequately. So we, in turn, have blood drives to help fill the stock at the Community Blood Bank.” said Mary Ellen Peden, Lab Manager for the Titusville Area Hospital.

If you would like to partner with the Community Blood bank or want to donate blood, you can visit fourhearts.org or call 814-456-4206