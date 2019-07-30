Blood Watch- Warren General Hospital

Every week, different businesses and organizations throughout the region are stepping up to hold blood drives for the local community.

Warren General Hospital is one of the hospitals the Community Blood Bank exclusively supplies. However, the hospital has also been hosting blood drives for 19 years.

The hospital holds a blood drive as often as their employees are eligible, which is six times a year. In that time that the hospital has hosted these blood drives, they have collected nearly 4,000 units of blood.

“To know that we are in an industry where we help people, and this is supporting us to reach that mission and vision for Warren General Hospital to get that care out in the community.” said George Lilja, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Warren General Hospital.

The Community Blood Bank is in urgent need for blood types O and A, as well as B negative. If you are interested in helping out by donating blood or hosting a blood drive, you can call the Blood Bank at 456-4206