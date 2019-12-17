1  of  2
Cambridge Springs Library holds blood drives with Community Blood Bank

Blood Watch
We live in a community filled with everyday heroes who save the lives of complete strangers.

Every week, different local business host blood drives to help fill the blood supply for the local hospitals.

Today, several blood types are critically low, including:

  • A negative
  • O positive
  • O negative

This week, we take a look at the Cambridge Springs Library in Crawford County. They have been holding blood drives about four times a year for more than seven years, helping to save the lives of thousands of patients in that time.

The Library Director says donating blood anywhere is good, but donating blood with the CBB is very important because it stays in the local community.

If your company is interested in helping fill the need and hosting a blood drive, you can contact the Community Blood Bank online or at 456-4206.

