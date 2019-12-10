Dresser Pipeline Solutions in Bradford holds blood drives with the Community Blood Bank

Every day, employees at businesses across the region punch a time clock, do their job, and leave for the day.

But, some employees are heroes to complete strangers.

Different companies from all over host blood drives with the Community Blood Bank.

Dresser Pipeline Solutions in Bradford, PA has held blood drives with the Community Blood Bank several times a year for more than a decade.

The employees there have donated more than 400 units of blood, saving the lives of more than 1,300 people.

Deborah Moyer helps organize the blood drives because its close to her heart. She is a cancer survivor and received blood during her treatments.

Also, her husband experienced a GI bleed and was in critical condition, also on the receiving end of blood transfusions.

“My daughters and I sat there and thought ‘thank god there’s blood,’ because if there wasn’t we would have lost my husband and their dad,” said Deborah Moyer, Dresser Pipeline Solutions.

The Blood Watch Numbers for today are:

A+ Adequate

A- Critically Low

O+ Critically Low

O- Critically Low

B+ Adequate

B- Low

AB+ Low

AB- Adequate

Most blood types are at low or critically low levels. All donors this month will be entered to win a weekly $250 Walmart gift card.

You can contact the Community Blood Bank at 456-4206 to host a blood drive or go online to find a blood drive near you.