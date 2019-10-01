Local businesses and organizations host weekly blood drives to help the Erie community

Local businesses and organizations host blood drives with the Community Blood Bank every week to give their employees and members opportunities to be a hero in the community.

Millcreek Township hosts blood drives several times a year with the Community Blood Bank. Dozens of donors head out every time the mobile blood unit is there to help save lives in the local community.

Township Supervisor James Bock said he brought the blood drives back to the township, because he has been a blood donor for 15 years and says it’s important to him.

“It’s a very positive thing here. All of the employees, and we get quite a few walk-in’s that come in who see our signs. It’s just very nice to know that the blood does stay local and that your donation does make a big difference in the lives of a lot people,” said James Bock, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

If you would like to help save lives, you can contact the Community Blood Bank to host a blood drive, or go online to find a blood drive near you.