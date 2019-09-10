Local organizations and businesses can hold blood drives to benefit the community with the Community Blood Bank

Not every hero wears a cape. Some heroes work long weeks, endless hours, and still manage to roll up their selves to help save lives.

Every week, different local businesses or organizations host blood drives with the Community Blood Bank.

UPMC Health Plan is relatively newer to hosting blood drives. They held their first drive in April, but have already held three this year. In that short amount of time, they have been able to help impact the lives of nearly 200 patients in the local hospitals.

Both the Community Blood Bank and UPMC Heath Plan said they will only continue to grow to benefit the local residents.

“I think it’s important to maintain a safe and stable supply in our local community. I think the community really relies on all of us to maintain an adequate supply. I also think it’s important for UPMC Health Plan and UPMC Hamot to kind of work hand-in-hand to help save lives in the community,” said Matthew Bernesdy, UPMC Health Plan.

If you’re company is interested in helping fill the need and would like to host a blood drive, you can contact the Community Blood Bank at 814-456-4206.