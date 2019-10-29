Open Systems Health Care holds first blood drive for Community Blood Bank

A newer home health care business in Erie is teaming up with one non-profit organization to be heroes in the community. Open Systems Health Care held its first blood drive with the Community Blood Bank last week.

They just opened their doors in Erie in January. Open Systems is an in-home health care provider.

Account executive Jeff Guthridge says they wanted to host blood drives with the Community Blood Bank because they wanted to give back to the local community. Guthridge added that their employees see the need first-hand and jumped at the opportunity to help out.

“We know how important this is,” Guthridge said. “The individuals we take care of on a daily basis have been in these situations and they need resources exactly like this. So, we are happy to do it and we are proud to be a part of this.”

Guthridge says that they plan on making their drives a regular event. If you or anyone you know is interested in donating blood or possibly hosting a blood drive, you can call the Community Blood Bank at 814-456-4206 or you can visit http://fourhearts.org/