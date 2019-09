The Red Cross will be holding a blood drive for certain blood types today.

The Erie Red Cross Chapter is asking for donations of A negative, B negative, and O types.

The drive will take place at the Red Cross Headquarters located at 4961 Pittsburgh Avenue from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Red Cross Officials urge donors to participate as these blood types remain scare, reminding donors that one donation of blood can save up to three lives.