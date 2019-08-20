UPMC Chautauqua Hospital hosts mobile blood drives

Hospitals step up to come full circle by hosting blood drives to help fill the need right there in their own backyard.

Everyday healthcare workers see the need firsthand for an increase in the local blood supply.

Employees at UPMC Chautauqua are glad the hospital hosts blood drives every month, giving them an opportunity to give back.

One employee’s husband has needed several organ transplants and transfusions.

“I thought if someone is willing to do that, it’s absolutely the least I can do is to donate blood,” said Cynthia Osman, Quality Nurse Coordinator, UPMC Chautauqua.

“I’ve been in this field for over 30 years, and I feel it’s my personal responsibility. We understand working in the clinical field that it’s so important to have blood available,” said Tammara Hodges, Director of Imaging Services, UPMC Chautauqua.

If you would like to give back to the community, you can call 456-4206 to find a blood drive near you or to host a blood drive.