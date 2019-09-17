Youngsville Fire Department holds blood drive with Community Blood Bank

We live in a community filled with every day heroes saving lives for complete strangers. Local businesses and organizations hold blood drives to help fill the blood supply for the local hospitals.

The Youngsville Fire Department has been holding blood drives with the Community Blood Bank for 15 years. In that time, they have collected more than 19,000 units of blood, helping to save the lives of nearly 6,000 patients in the local hospitals.

Those who work at the Youngsville Fire Hall are on the front lines of seeing so many people who are in need of blood products. They are not only heroes putting their lives on the line every day, but also for rolling up their sleeves and donating blood.

“To see first hand people that are in critical need of blood and then seeing the blood drives here, it opens your eyes of how many people come to donate and it comes full circle of those people that need the blood receiving the blood, it’s very heart touching.” said Kylee Edmisten, a volunteer EMT at the Youngsville Fire Department.

If you would like to help save lives, you can contact the Community Blood Bank to host a blood drive or go online to find a blood drive near you.