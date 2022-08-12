EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A fight between rival gangs has left three people dead inside Juarez’s Cereso 3 prison, Chihuahua state officials said.

Prison officials became aware of the clash around 1 p.m. on Thursday and called on the state police, the Juarez municipal police, the Mexican army and National Guard for support, the Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.

The AG’s Office said three inmates lost their lives during the fight; their bodies were sent to the medical examiner for an autopsy. State officials said order has been restored at the prison but that the additional police and soldiers remain inside the facility.

Authorities evacuated more than 600 prison staff, employees of an adjacent court building and visitors from the premises.

State officials did not immediately name the gangs involved in the fight, but local news media reported it was a conflict between two cells of the Sinaloa cartel – Mexicles and Los Chapos.

Witnesses and unnamed police officers at the scene reportedly told El Diario gunshots were fired during the clash.