Baja California going after American tourists post-pandemic

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The state of Baja California in northern Mexico is unveiling a new campaign as a way to bring back American visitors as the pandemic winds downs.

The state occupies the northern half of the Baja California peninsula and is directly south of California.

The strategy revolves around seven primary tourist destinations, including Baja California’s capital of Mexicali, along with Tijuana, Ensenada, San Felipe, Rosarito, San Quintín and Tecate, which is known as the “sweet bread capital of Mexico.”







Baja California tourism officials are promoting the state’s water sports, wineries, deserts, mountains and other areas hoping to lure back Americans as the pandemic winds down. (Courtesy: Specola)

In the past, tourism officials have marketed the area as Baja Norte to distinguish it from the southern part of the state. Now it will be promoted as simply Baja California.

The campaign focuses on Baja’s topography and outdoor experiences in its valleys, deserts, forests as well as the Pacific Ocean and the Sea of Cortez.

“Following one of the most difficult years for our tourism and hospitality industry, we are encouraged to be moving one step closer toward welcoming visitors,” said Baja California Secretary of Tourism and Sustainable Economic Development (SEST) Mario Escobedo Carignan. “Our new brand look and video campaign work together to share our deep love of Baja California’s vibrant culture, people and experiences. We cannot wait to welcome international travelers back to explore our home, but until then, we hope people are inspired to continue dreaming of Baja and begin planning for better days ahead and visits to our beautiful state.”

Escobedo Carignan and others involved in promoting Baja California have said they will continue to enforce COVID-19 safety measures in all areas of the state while allowing people to enjoy all that Baja has to offer including the Guadalupe Valley southeast of Tijuana known worldwide for its wines.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.