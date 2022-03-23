Tony Gonzales shares photos of migrants released by Border Patrol in Texas town because immigration holding facilities are full

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A Texas congressman warns that taking away border agents’ ability to immediately expel unauthorized migrants at the start of the busiest stretch of the year is a recipe for disaster.

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, calls the Title 42 public health rule “one of the only effective measures” in the Border Patrol’s toolbelt and believes the Biden administration is phasing it out.

“As we prepare for spring, traditionally the most active months for border crossings, our agents are stuck in processing centers rather than patrolling, with morale lower than ever,” said Gonzales, who represents communities along an 800-mile stretch of U.S.-Mexico border. “With already record-breaking numbers rolling in, the warmer months threaten to make the border more chaotic than ever before.”

Gonzales was reacting to new Department of Homeland Security data showing nearly 1 million (967,743) U.S. Customs and Border Protection encounters with unauthorized migrants nationwide, including 838,685 only in the Southwest land border during the first five months of fiscal year 2022.

Gonzales on Wednesday tweeted photos of migrants apprehended by the Border Patrol and released in Uvalde, Texas, because the federal holding facilities were full.

U.S. Border Patrol agents watch migrants carrying release paperwork board a bus in Uvalde, Texas. (Courtesy U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales)

“The neighboring town of Carrizo Springs has had to do the same. This is the consequence of a broken immigration system and failed policies,” he said.

The Uvalde Police Department also shared dramatic photos on its Facebook page of its officers stopping a trailer carrying 46 migrants and two unaccompanied minors.

Police arrested the driver and charged him with smuggling of persons, a crime in Texas. The department turned the migrants over to the Border Patrol.