Mexico in Brief: Police commander killed across the border from Presidio, Texas

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican authorities are investigating Wednesday night’s murder of the state police commander in Ojinaga, Chihuahua.

Andres Lara Duran was shot to death while driving a pickup on a highway near the town of Falomir, some 40 miles southwest of Presidio, Texas. Images shared on social media showed the truck riddled with bullet holes and still on fire. No suspects were in custody as of Thursday.

According to El Heraldo de Chihuahua, Lara on May 20 headed a raid on an Ojinaga home where several luxury vehicles and 15 million pesos (US$800,000) were seized from an alleged drug trafficker in the region.

MORENA candidate missing

Chihuahua state authorities are also investigating the disappearance of Mario Leovardo Torres Parra, a candidate for mayor in the town of San Francisco de Borja.

Torres’s red pickup was found Wednesday on a highway near the community of Puerto Negro, with the driver’s side door wide open, El Diario reported.

Mario Leovardo Torres Parra, the missing candidate for mayor in San Francisco, Mexico. (photo from Facebook)

Martin Chaparro, the chairman for the MORENA Party in Chihuahua, told El Heraldo de Chihuahua the candidate’s family and the community at large are worried about the candidate’s possible abduction.

“We demand immediate action from the authorities to (solve) this act that worries us because we are all defenseless as citizens,” Chaparro told the newspaper.

MORENA is President Manuel Andres Lopez Obrador’s political party.

