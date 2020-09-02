Missing California firefighter likely victim of violent kidnapping, Mexican officials say

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The head prosecutor in the state of Baja California, Hiram Sanchez, says the missing firefighter from Los Angeles is likely the victim of a “violent kidnapping.”

Francisco Aguilar, 48, was last heard from about two weeks when he went to his Northern Baja condo to check on his property.

Investigators in Baja say there are signs of violence at Aguilar’s condo.

“We are working with technical personnel to establish his last instance when his freedom was taken,” Sanchez said. “We have found a lot of evidence that leads us to believe this was an act of violence, nevertheless we have not determined for sure this is what happened to him.”

Aguilar’s relatives have said they last spoke with him on the evening of August 20 via a WhatsApp text message. The FBI got involved in his disappearance six days later.

According to investigators, surveillance cameras recorded people inside Aguilar’s condo when he was “forceably taken.” They claim to be in the process of identifying the suspects but have not released how many people are involved or who they might be.

Aguilar is a 20-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Department who served in the army before becoming a firefighter.

