More of the promised 3-D printed face shields head south to help COVID-19 healthcare workers

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The city of San Diego is sending another batch of face shields to Tijuana’s first responders, essential workers and healthcare providers.

It’s part of the one thousand face shields pledged to help south of the border.

Production of the face shields is ongoing at the San Diego Central Library Innovation Lab where they are creating the face shields and ear savers using 3-D printers.

3D printers are being used to produce face shields that will be delivered to health workers south of the border. (Courtesy City of San Diego)

The San Diego County Probation Department will receive another 200 face shields.

San Diego Public Library in partnership with the San Diego Public Library Foundation is producing the materials and delivering them to points south of the border.

Unidentified police officers in Tijuana receive face shields donated by City of San Diego. (Courtesy: City of San Diego)

Tijuana has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 2,375 cases have been reported.

A working group, made up of agencies from throughout the San Diego region, will share data reports and a response plan with Tijuana officials.

This information will be conceived from a multi-agency partnership that includes the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Homeland Security, FEMA and police and fire departments from throughout San Diego County.

“San Diego and Tijuana’s longstanding binational relationship has (been) and continues to be a strength even amid one of the largest pandemics we’ve faced in a century,” Faulconer said in a recent statement. “COVID-19 knows no boundaries, so our border region is closely monitoring the impacts to healthcare systems on both sides of the border.”

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.