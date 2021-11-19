Second migrant caravan departs from Southern Mexico with goal of reaching U.S.

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A second migrant caravan has departed Tapachula, Mexico, with the stated goal of reaching the United States.
A crowd of Haitians and Central Americans estimated at 3,000 people left what they call their “open-air prison” near the border with Guatemala on Thursday and Friday, according to Mexican news reports and social media.
The group is led by Center for Human Dignity leader Luis Garcia Villagran. He means to join a dwindling crowd headed by former Arizona activist Irineo Mujica in Veracruz.
Mujica’s caravan left Tapachula in late October at 4,000-strong and has been diminished through a combination of Mexican authorities offering humanitarian visas to 1,400 migrants to remain in Southern Mexico, and an equal or larger amount hitching rides to the north in commercial buses or trucks.
Images coming out of Veracruz in the last two days show dozens of migrants clinging to cargo in the flatbeds of trucks or crowding in the back of pickups.
Second caravan leader Garcia alleges that a third group perhaps 6,000 strong and made up primarily of Haitians is preparing to leave for Eagle Pass, Texas.
“They (the Mexican government) made a deal under the table with the people of Haiti who, in their desperation, don’t realize they fell into a trap,” Garcia said on social media. “We have images of 6,000 people at the (immigration) office […] whom they will take to Coahuila and turn them over to the Yankees. […] It will be another Del Rio, Texas – the sequel.”
Coahuila is a state in Mexico that borders Texas. In September, more than 18,000 Haitians crossed the border from Acuna into Del Rio, prompting the U.S. Border Patrol to deploy agents on horseback and the Texas Department of Public Safety to block the river levee with its vehicles.