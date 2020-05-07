Spend money on COVID-19 not border wall, environmental groups say

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Border Report) — On a daily basis in Otay Mesa, about 30 miles southeast of Downtown San Diego, trucks can be seen delivering sections of the wall to work crews erecting the barrier.

The same type of work continues throughout the southern border.

The White House has allocated $15 billion to build 500 miles of border wall by the beginning of next year, so far, only 175 miles have been completed.

Environmental groups such as the Sierra Club have opposed the project from the beginning, but now in light of the COVID-19 crisis, they say the money budgeted for construction should be used to help stop the spread of the virus.

NATIVE AMERICANS IN ARIZONA SAY BORDER WALL IS DESECRATING ANCESTRAL REMAINS

“There are a lot of folks who are sick who are overwhelmed trying to deal with it in hospitals and we need the money for this real emergency not the wall,” said Dan Millis, the Sierra Club Borderlands Campaign coordinator.

Millis lives in Arizona, where he said many people along the border oppose the wall construction and the believe taxpayer dollars are being wasted, and that the environmental impacts don’t merit such an investment.

Crews in Arizona work to clear a path for the border wall through a mountain.

“They are literally destroying mountains to clear a path for the wall, this is terrible because these are sacred sites for indigenous tribes,” said Millis.

BORDER WALL COULD DESTROY NATURAL WILDLIFE REFUGE IN SOUTHERN ARIZONA, SAY ENVIRONMENTALISTS

The Trump administration has said the wall is needed to stem the flow of drugs and illegal immigration.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.