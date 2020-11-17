Tijuana mayor’s decision to quit — again — is postponed

Arturo Gonzalez Cruz had stepped down as mayor from the city of Tijuana on October 16.(Courtesy: City of Tijuana)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — The saga of Arturo González Cruz’s tenure as Tijuana Mayor has taken another strange twist as he abruptly canceled the council meeting where he was supposed to formally announce his second resignation in less than five weeks.

The first time he quit was back on Oct. 14, he had been on the job for less than a year. González Cruz had reportedly stepped aside with the intention of running for governor.

Upon walking away, the city council named Karla Ruiz McFarland to take over as Tijuana’s first-ever female mayor.

But three weeks later, González Cruz decided to come back, calling his time away as simply a sabbatical and saying Ruiz was merely a “substitute.”

Fast-forward to last Friday, González Cruz said he really did want to quit and said he would ask the council to make official today.

But Baja California Gov. Jaime Bonilla stepped in, claiming he has the legal right to name a replacement. Bonilla even sent an emergency bill to the state’s senate to make it official.

Upon learning the senate had sided with Bonilla, González Cruz decided to put off his plans and canceled the city council’s meeting.

The mayor was quick to criticize Bonilla’s intentions.

“Once again, Gov. Jaime Bonilla has demonstrated the public’s best interests and Baja California’s development take a backseat to his selfish interests that only benefit himself. It’s another act in search of absolute power with total disregard for the law and autonomy of municipalities,” said González Cruz.

González Cruz is now saying he will put off his resignation until he is convinced Bonilla modifies his actions.

