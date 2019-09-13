Discussing potential migrant diseases at annual Border Health Conference

LAREDO, Texas – The Texas Medical Association is hosting their 14th Annual Border Health Conference in Laredo. The mission of the Texas Medical Association is to promote the health of all Texans and the conference will focus on taking care of people along the border and how it can be done together.

Speakers from all along both sides of the border will address the conference to discuss all the good that is happening in the border region along with addressing ways healthcare can improve.

President of the Border Health Conference, Dr. Luis Benavidez, says the border region faces unique challenges and should be looked at differently. Benavidez also adds that cities and municipalities along the border all have different health care issues and the conference will examine what those specific problems are and what are the solutions.

Benavidez also hopes attendees will be able to establish networks and promote togetherness all in an effort to improve access to health care to people along the border. Benavidez says, “We can do more…but we can’t do it on our own.”