An organization called Hear Erie’s Youth kicked off its yearly 12 Acts of Kindness by giving back to the Highmark Caring Place.

Students involved in the group select 12 local agencies that are nonprofits that serve youth.

They use a budget of $125 to donate gifts, treats and resources to those who benefit from the organization.

“The caring place has come up more than once. We’re going into year five of this program and I think depending on who is a part of our group for the year, their hearts are just touched by their work,” said Mabel Howard, facilitator with “Hear Erie’s Youth.”

“Mental health is a hugely prevalent issue here in our Erie community and the Highmark Caring Place addresses that extremely well,” said Silvia Kang, student.

The Highmark Caring Place strives to help grieving children, adolescents and families by offering a space of comfort where they can process the sudden loss of a loved one.