It’s 143 Day and you might be asking, what’s the significance? It’s a day inspired by the late children’s television host, Mr. Fred Rogers!

The Pennsylvania icon regularly used 143 as his special code for “I love you” based on the number of letters in each word.

May 23 is the 143rd day of the year and in Pennsylvania, we are celebrating with acts of kindness.

One Erie leader shared his connection to Mr. Rogers and the day overall.

“Mr. Rogers and I both went to Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, so they always make a big deal about it down in Seminary and they talk about it as far as a way to express love and kindness to the different neighborhoods around wherever you might be. It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood kind of stuff,” said Chuck Nelson, Erie City Council president.

Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf first proclaimed May 23 as 143 Day in 2019.