(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Live music, food trucks, local brews and all good vibes will return to downtown Erie this summer with the return of a popular festival.

The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority and the Erie Downtown Partnership will host the second annual 14th Fest on Wednesday, June 14, on 14th street between French and Holland streets.

The event celebrates the beginning of summer and all that Downtown Erie has to offer. EMTA will hold a mural dedication prior to the 14th Fest activities at 3 p.m.

That mural will be completed the weekend prior to the event with efforts from Bencher’s Union, as part of Mural Fest, partnered with Erie Arts and Culture and the Erie Downtown Partnership. EMTA officials will also acknowledge many of their employees for their longstanding years of service during this dedication.

“EMTA is proud to bring 14th Fest back to our community once again,” said Jeremy Peterson, CEO of the EMTA CEO. “This is a great event to showcase local vendors and entertainment and provide the folks of midcity a fun way to kick off summer in Erie.”

14th Fest is free and open to the public following the mural dedication from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Attractions include food trucks, local breweries, children’s activities and live music by Small Town Revolution at 5:30 p.m. and The Groove at 8 p.m.