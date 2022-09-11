Runners took to Presque Isle this morning in the rain for the Erie Marathon.

The full marathon serves as a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, and due to this, it brought out people from all over.

One man competing was called a pacer and led a group of other runners with a certain finish time goal in mind. He has 83 marathons under his belt following the race Sunday.

“I love runners, I love being around runners. It’s a great community. In the marathon, it’s pretty important to keep an even pace. It’s easy to go out too fast and kind of blow up. I just like to bring my experience and a little bit of enthusiasm and try to help them along,” said Ryan Shrum, marathon competitor.

Jet 24’s very own Chelsea Swift competed in Sunday’s marathon where she was one of many runners to qualify for the Boston Marathon. Swift finished with a time of three hours 29 minutes and 10 seconds.