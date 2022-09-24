Saturday was Porch Fest in Erie’s downtown bayfront area.

Porch Fest is a music festival throughout the day that sees various musicians performing, just as you might think, out on local front porches. One such performance was in front of Saint Andrew’s Church, which had parishioners playing jazz music for their community.

“Today in the band we an alumnus of Saint Andrews, who started the V Band as far as I know, and then he brought his friends to play on our porch steps. We’ve been here since 1871, so this parish has been an anchor of the neighborhood,” said Patti Miller, member of Saint Andrew Parish.

Admission to see the performances was free to all guests in the area.