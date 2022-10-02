It’s the final day of Oktoberfest at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church.

All weekend long, community members enjoyed authentic german food, beer, drinks, witnessed a wiener dog race, and had opportunities to tour the church. Meanwhile, an organizer of the event said that it was extremely successful this year.

“We have had record-breaking sales the last two nights. We changed things up a little bit and had an entertainer here in the beer tent Friday night. We haven’t done that before, and I think that played a big part of it. We had people that were still here drinking beer, singing and dancing when we were shutting everything down. It was great,” said Shannon Barry, Oktoberfest organizer.

Teams of volunteers will begin to make their way down to the church to clean up the festival Sunday and Monday.