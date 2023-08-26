It’s the end of a week-long fair in Meadville.

Saturday was the last day for the Crawford County Fair and hundreds have enjoyed the festivities.

Even though it was raining in middle of this past week, that didn’t stop fair goes from enjoying this once-a-year event.

It’s one one of the largest agricultural venues east of the Mississippi River, the Crawford County Fair took over Meadville. This past week has been filled will tractor pulls, amusement park rides, food and more.

“We’ve had a tremendous turnout with vendors and so on and sponsors this year so we’re trending in a positive direction,” said Bill Agnew, board member of the Crawford County Fair.

Agnew told us that not many people get the opportunity to see animals up close.

“We’re huge on providing the huge opportunity for our youth. 4-H does that and we have a lot of participants in those areas and we’re kind of proud of that aspect,” he said.

One co-leader from Cochranton Blue Ribbon 4-H club said she’s been raising cows since she was a baby and looks forward to fairs like this every year.

“I learned to work hard. I’ve learned to be a leader. The amount of friends I’ve made through 4-H and the other clubs that I do is astounding. You need a lot of cool people, a lot of hard working people. It’s a great community to be apart of,” said Anna Klink, co-leader of the Cochranton Blue Ribbon 4-H club.

Klink teaches youth how to showcase and work with their animals. She explained what the process is to prepare her cows for shows.

“We usually start working with them when they are little. So we halter break them and we teach them how to be around people and get comfortable with that,” she explained. “We basically just practice all the things we do for the show so when they get to the show they’re really comfortable when they are here.”

She tells us that she’s had a lot of role models growing up through 4-h and she’s happy to be that for someone else.

“To make the best better. That’s what our kids strive for and we try to make our cows the best we can,” klink went on to say.

The fair wrapped up with the crowd favorite demolition derby and fireworks.