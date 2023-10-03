The Warner Theatre got an early start to Halloween this weekend as the four-day Eerie Horrorfest begins Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Independent horror movies, both new and old, will be screened all weekend long with the event also holding concert events as well. John Lyons, the director of Eerie Horrorfest, said there is something for everyone.

“We love that we bring thousands of people to the Warner Theatre to celebrate the art of film and to celebrate horror movies. Of course with the start of spooky season, we love it. There are thousands of people that come to Erie. There are filmmakers that are going to be here from out of town,” Lyons said.

For more information on this year’s Eerie Horrorfest, head over to their website.