The first baby of the New Year was delivered at UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital on Monday morning.

At 6:51 a.m., Naja Sims-Harris gave birth to a baby girl, Queen Nonny James, weighing in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

Queen Nonni is Sims-Harris’s fourth child, and she said she loves being a mom so her special New Year’s delivery just brings her more joy.

“It’s exciting because none of my other kids are like that. There’s no special day. And then, this rarely happens so it’s like, ‘Oh look you’re so special. You’re the little queen that I named you,'” said Naja Sims-Harris, mother of the New Year’s first baby.

The second baby of the New Year was born Monday afternoon at St. Vincent’s.