Daily staffing for the Millcreek Township Fire Department doubled on Tuesday as the township brought in 21 part-time paid firefighters.

The total number of career staff members protecting the community is now 30.

Six first responders will be on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week moving forward.

“I’ve actually been applying to different fire departments across the country for the past few months trying to make it into a department and it means a lot to be able to stay local and do it right here in my own hometown,” said Joshua Grappy, part-time firefighter for Millcreek Twp. Fire Department.

There are four volunteer departments currently in Millcreek Township, but funding and staffing have become difficult to come by for most volunteer departments in Erie County.

“Our goal is paid staff, to help the volunteers, not replace the volunteers obviously. That’s not in the plan. Volunteers are a dying breed in some ways, so I think different movements like this of just adding paid staff to help the volunteers is huge,” said William Haregsin, Millcreek part-time firefighter.

The 30 staff member’s salaries are paid for by a newly levied fire tax.

However, with Millcreek Township residents already shelling out more with that expense, does the township think donations to volunteer departments will fall short of what they’re used to getting?

Both the Millcreek Township Fire Chief and Township supervisors say they’re not worried about this as an issue right now, but they are keeping an eye on the situation.

The township plans to evaluate its volunteer departments and their financial situation yearly.

“We are anticipating that if there are instances where potentially their revenues are decreasing, we are going to track those and we may have to make decisions down the road. Right now, the fire tax that’s implemented and the donations that they’re receiving will get us through 2024,” said Chief Michael Cliff, Millcreek Township Fire Department.

Cliff added as long as people continue to support the volunteers as well, there won’t be as much of a need to increase or add to the existing fire tax.