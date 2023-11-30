(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A grant over $20,000 was awarded to a local nonprofit thanks to a national donation initiative.

The Autism Society NWPA was chosen by Kohl’s for their National Giveback Initiative this year and awarded $25,000 for their community efforts.

The grant will support renovating the society’s open program space, expanding therapeutic programs crucial for life and job skills development for those on the autism spectrum while also helping individuals become a vital partner for families.

“As the executive director of our local community organization, I am immensely proud of Kohl’s national recognition for our steadfast work. This grant is a testament to our commitment, enabling us to further grow and meet the evolving needs of our families. We are grateful for Kohl’s support in our mission,” said Tish Bartlett, executive director of the Autism Society Northwestern Pennsylvania.

Kohl’s grant to Autism Society Northwestern Pennsylvania was made through the company’s National Giveback Initiative, which provides associates with the opportunity to nominate a nonprofit they’re passionate about for a $25,000 grant.

Through the initiative, Kohl’s donates grants to selected nonprofits nationwide. The full list of selected grant recipients is available online.