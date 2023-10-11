A unique breed of dogs at the ANNA Shelter is ready for adoption after a rescue from inhumane conditions.

The shelter took in 26 Chinese Crested dogs in what’s described by the director of the ANNA Shelter as over breeding and losing control of a legitimate operation.

She said these dogs are incredibly popular right now, but not just anybody should look to be an owner.

“Unique in personality, obviously unique in looks. I don’t want somebody that wants one just because they saw one in a movie or something like that. You really need to do your breed research. In the whole 22 years that I’ve been doing the shelter here, I’ve only had four Chinese crested’s, so to have 26 all of the sudden is a lot,” said Ruth Thompson, founder and director of the ANNA Shelter.

Thompson said people from around the country have reached out interested in adopting these dogs.