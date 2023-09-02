It’s time to put on your dirndls, lederhosen, and hats!

The 27th annual German Festival kicked off Saturday morning. With the Parade of Flags and an official beer tapping of the keg, the 27th annual German Heritage Festival began Saturday.

Organized by Dank Chapter 71 of Erie and Lake Erie Fanfare, hundreds gathered at St. Nick’s Grove.

“We have people older than 80 and we have young kids as you can see walking around the grounds kids running around. It’s a lot of fun, it’s family friendly which is what we like,” said Melissa Lesniewski, co-chair of the German Heritage Festival

The event is filled with food, beer, music, merchandise and dancing to celebrate German culture.

“All of this came from the people. This is not imposed from above this bubbled up from below and I feel that this is worth preserving because it represents the authentic experience that our ancestors had when they were still living in Germany,” said Nancy Ott, Vorstand (president) of the Alpen Schuhplattler und Trachten Verein

Ott is apart of a non-profit group from Pittsburgh that is dedicated to preserving the cultures, costumes, and music of Bavaria, Austria, and the Trolian region.

“It’s always nice to everybody supporting the ethnic festivals and this is almost the last one of the season I believe, It’s a lot of fun,” said Lesniewski.

Even if you haven’t been to a German Festival like myself, it’s great way to showcase what the german heritage is all about.

“We like to do some dances where the audience can get up and participate with us and this is super popular,” Vorstand Ott said. “The dance we just did is actually not from Bavaria, it is from Carnival in the Rhynland which is more kind of toward the north west of Germany.”

After members of Alpen Schuhplattler roped me in to join ‘The Flying Song’, the Vorstand summed up the experience to one word.

“‘Gemütlichkeit,’ it is the warmth and good feeling and companionship that you feel when you are enjoying yourself with other people,” Ott went on to say.