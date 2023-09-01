It’s time to put on your dirndls, lederhosen, and hats! The 27th annual German Festival kicks off this weekend.

Saturday at 10:30 a.m. the doors open at St. Nick’s Grove. Rain or shine, it will have an official kick-off with a parade of flags and an official ceremony.

The festival is organized by Dank Chapter 71 of Erie and Lake Erie Fanfare. The co-chair told us they planned all their usual favorites with something new this year.

“Randy is here and he’s doing caricatures so he’s brand new so that’s something fun. He is actually an Erie native and is making the trip in to do this for us so that’s brand new, but generally, it’s all the regulars. We have the schnitzel, we have bratwurst, Limburger cheese sandwiches, strudels, the popcorn you name it we got it,” said Melissa Lesniewski, co-chair of the German Heritage Festival.

Due to it being a stand-alone festival, there is a $5 admission fee with free parking.