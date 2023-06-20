Erie’s east side will soon receive some federal funding as $300,000 was evenly distributed to three local organizations.

The Erie County Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commission — known as Diverse Erie — awarded these American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.

Erie’s Black Wall Street plans to use the funds to encourage more black business owners to use their expanding space.

“If they are in need of resources, they come to us and we can direct them where they should go. What we would really like to see this space become is a hub for information and a hub for connection and creativity,” said Kyra Taylor, executive director, Erie’s Black Wall Street.

Taylor said they’re expanding their offices at the Erie Center for Arts and Technology (ECAT), which is located in the 600 block of East Avenue — or the former Wayne School.

The Erie Center for Arts and Technology also received a grant. Daria Devlin, the executive director, said they plan to invest in the East Avenue neighborhood.

“Certainly there’s been great things happening over here for years, but I think the Wayne renovation really got some momentum going. It’s been a really nice thing to see a lot of activity, a lot of life here in the building, but then also expanding into East Avenue,” said Devlin.

Devlin said they plan to use the federal dollars for renovations to expand their programming.

The Youth Leadership Institute of Erie, located on East Lake Road, is another nonprofit to receive funds.

Nonprofit leaders said they believe these projects will empower the Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) communities and lift others up in doing so.

“That’s our goal in Erie is not just to have black excellence and the black community thrive but Erie as the whole community to thrive,” Taylor added.