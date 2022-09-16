(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Heart health was on display on Erie’s Bayfront thanks to a large crowd of volunteers.

The volunteers organized the 30th annual Erie Heart Walk led by the American Heart Association (AHA). This year’s walk began at Liberty Park, traveled to Frontier Park and returned to Liberty.

Organizers say more than a thousand people took part in the event. The event aims to raise money to help research heart and stroke medical breakthroughs. Funding also goes to programs that teach heart health and CPR.

“I think people are ready to come back together again, right? We’ve had to take a break for a couple of years, and everyone was really excited to be back together for one common cause, and that’s to support the mission of the AHA,” said Gina Klofft, division director at the American Heart Association.

The fundraising goal for the night was $140,000. Fundraising exceeded that goal.